Men seriously hurt in Manchester 'targeted' stabbing
- Published
Two men have been seriously injured in a stabbing in a city centre.
The victims, aged 20 and 30, were wounded in a "targeted" attack in Manchester at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, police said.
They suffered potentially life-threatening injuries on Dale Street and were taken to hospital.
Two men, aged 21 and 30, and a boy, 17, have been arrested on suspicion of assault, Greater Manchester Police added.
Supt Phil Spurgeon said: "We are treating this as a targeted incident, however there will be an increased uniformed presence in the city centre to aid the investigation and to provide reassurance to members of the public."
He appealed for anyone with information or footage - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam footage - to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.