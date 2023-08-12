Salford motorbike crash: Man dies and woman hurt
- Published
A motorcycle rider who skidded off a road and injured a pedestrian has died.
The 25-year-old man was fatally injured after losing control and hitting a woman walking in Albion Way, Salford, at about 18:30 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The woman, also 25, was seriously hurt but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.