Fresh Manchester bus strikes set for bank holiday in pay row
About 1,500 Greater Manchester bus drivers are set to go on a fresh strike for four days during the August bank holiday period, the Unite union has said.
The drivers, from First Bus and Stagecoach, will also hold a five-day strike to coincide with the start of the school year in September.
The industrial action follows a row over pay conditions.
Stagecoach said it hoped to "resolve this dispute as quickly as possible".
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said both groups "pay their workers derisory wages, yet their profits continue to soar".
"Not only are the drivers struggling with rising living costs, the low wages paid by these companies are causing staffing shortages and its workers are bearing the brunt. This cannot go on."
'Above-inflation offer'
Drivers from both groups are holding the strikes between 25-28 August and between 4-8 September.
They are the latest in a series of walk-outs, with commuters advised to check updates amid reduced services.
Lee Wasnidge, managing director of Stagecoach Manchester, said: "We have made a significantly improved above-inflation offer of a 14.3% pay increase plus a one-off payment of £750.
"Unlike other public sector workers, our drivers have received above-inflation pay increases over recent years, including during the pandemic, so it was very disappointing that this latest offer was rejected."
He said the company was trying to reverse a 15% cut in the number of people travelling by bus since the pandemic and focus on the services' sustainability.
The BBC has also asked First Group to comment.