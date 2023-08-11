Cyclist dies after lorry crash near Trafford Centre
- Published
A cyclist has died following a rush-hour crash with a lorry, police said.
The 58-year-old was knocked off his bike in the collision at the Ellesmere Circle roundabout in Trafford Park at about 17:10 BST on Thursday, said Greater Manchester Police.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 77-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.
Sgt Phill Collingwood, from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, urged anyone with information to get in touch.
"This was a devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life," he said.
Sgt Collingwood aid the incident happened "in the middle of rush hour at a very busy roundabout in Trafford Park, not far from the Trafford Centre.
"As such, we believe that there will be a number of people who may have either witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage of the area."
