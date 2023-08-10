Stretford shooting: Boy, 16, seriously injured

It happened on Langdale Avenue, Stretford

A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a street shooting.

The boy was taken to hospital after he was shot in the chest at about 16:30 BST on Langdale Avenue in Stretford, Greater Manchester Police said.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.

A cordon was set up at the scene while an investigation began, patrols have been increased and detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.

