Plans for Manchester-Leeds M62 railway bridge to be rebuilt
Plans have been submitted to demolish and rebuild a 55-year-old bridge carrying a railway line which runs between Manchester and Leeds.
Network Rail wants to rebuild the bridge which runs over the M62 motorway at Castleton, in Rochdale, next year.
It is used by trains travelling from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire to Greater Manchester.
If approved, engineers will decide the least disruptive plans for rail passengers and motorway users.
Castleton Bridge carries the line which runs through Manchester Victoria Station, Rochdale, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and is located between Castleton and Mills Hill railway stations.
Trains also run on a different line to Leeds from Manchester Piccadilly station, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: "We've submitted an initial planning application to Rochdale Council on our very early proposals.
"We'll work closely with all agencies to minimise disruption and will release more details once the designs have been confirmed and project planning is complete."
Network Rail's website states "where possible" it avoids reconstructing bridges, as it is "usually the most costly option and can disrupt both the road and rail network".
