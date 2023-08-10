Three arrested after £100k found hidden in shed in Salford
Three people have been arrested after more than £100,000 was found hidden in a rucksack and a bin bag in a shed.
Officers were patrolling an area in Salford when a 35-year-old man was identified and arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said £100,255 in cash was found following a search of a house.
A 66-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were also detained on suspicion of money laundering offences.
Sgt Lisa Quinn, from GMP, said money laundering was "not a victimless crime" and urged anyone with information to get in touch with the force.
"Criminals launder money in order to benefit from other types of crime, such as serious organised crime and drug trafficking, which in turn leads to violence in communities."
Sgt Quinn said police "regularly use data to identify violent crime hot spots", which then become the focus of patrols by specialist officers who detect suspected offenders.