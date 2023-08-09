Manchester street stabbing killer jailed for at least 20 years
A man who stabbed a 19-year-old in the neck outside a shop has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for the "senseless" murder.
Ibraheem Ali died a week after the attack outside a convenience store in Levenshulme, Manchester, on 22 January.
Akbar Kafeel Khan, 21, of Burnside Drive, had claimed he was acting in self-defence but was found guilty of murder after a two-week trail.
He was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court earlier.
He also received a two-year term for the possession of a bladed article, to be served concurrently.
Greater Manchester Police said the force were called to the stabbing near Wayne's Convenience Store at about 23:30 GMT and found Mr Ali in a critical condition.
Analysis of CCTV footage showed a scuffle inside the shop had spilled outside and Khan, who was brandishing a flick knife, had lunged at Mr Ali inflicting the catastrophic injury.
The force said Khan then drove away from the scene and set about disposing of evidence including the knife, his clothing and car.
He was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.
When Mr Ali died of his injuries a week later the charge was changed to murder.
After the sentencing, senior investigating officer Phil Reade described the murder as "senseless".
"Khan had choices that night but chose to use the knife he carried in his pocket to fatally stab Ibraheem who was unarmed and defenceless to his wicked actions," he said.
"Throughout the trial Khan lacked the courage to face up to what he did, prolonging the distress to Ibraheem's family.
"They have had their loving son taken from them and continue to grieve for his loss, but I hope that these convictions offer them some comfort."
