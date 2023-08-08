Bury man seriously hurt in 'vicious' attack by intruders
A man has been seriously injured after a group of intruders are believed to have forced their way into his home and attacked him, police have said.
It happened at 23:00 BST on Monday in Kestrel Drive, Bury, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two groups of men were later seen fighting nearby on Hawk Close with various weapons including a hammer.
Three people were taken to hospital with injuries and four men, aged between 23 and 56, were arrested.
Three men, aged 23, 43 and 56, were held on suspicion of assault while a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Det Insp Andy Wright said attack was "vicious and premeditated" adding it was an "isolated and targeted incident and poses no wider risk to the local community".
