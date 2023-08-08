Manchester bus crash: Seven taken to hospital after city centre collision

Fire engine at scene of bus crash on Oxford Street, ManchesterLou Renny
It happened at the junction with Oxford Street and Whitworth Street West

Seven people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed in a city centre, a fire service has said.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the bus hit a central reservation on Whitworth Street West at the junction with Oxford Street in Manchester at about 12:30 BST.

It said seven people were taken for treatment. Greater Manchester Police said there were no serious injuries.

GMFRS said firefighters used specialist equipment to make the scene safe.

Debris was strewn across the road following the crash

