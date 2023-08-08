Manchester bus crash: Seven taken to hospital after city centre collision
Seven people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed in a city centre, a fire service has said.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the bus hit a central reservation on Whitworth Street West at the junction with Oxford Street in Manchester at about 12:30 BST.
It said seven people were taken for treatment. Greater Manchester Police said there were no serious injuries.
GMFRS said firefighters used specialist equipment to make the scene safe.
