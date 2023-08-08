Stockport woman's charity run tribute for murdered friend
- Published
A woman has completed her own fundraising running challenge from Buckingham Palace to Paris in memory of a childhood friend who was murdered.
Helen Hancock, 39, was stabbed to death along with her new partner Martin Griffiths, 48, by her estranged husband Rhys Hancock in 2020.
When Fran Dickson, 42, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, found out she was inspired to do something in her memory.
She said she wanted "to make a difference".
Ms Hancock from Duffield, Derbyshire, and Mr Griffiths, originally from Nantwich, Cheshire, were killed on New Year's Day by Hancock at their former marital home.
Hancock admitted murder and was later handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 31 years.
Mrs Dickson said: "I didn't really see Helen after we'd finished school, but we were in touch through social media.
"We were both runners, we both had three kids, we both did some open water swimming and we were both teachers.
"Our lives were running alongside each other, even from afar. Helen's death was a huge shock to everybody.
"We all know that domestic abuse is an issue, but until it comes right into your world and your life, it's not really real."
Ms Hancock's death weighed heavy on her mind, she said.
"I kept thinking of her and thinking of her children and her family."
She decided to run from Buckingham Palace in London to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, crossing on the ferry from Newhaven and then continuing on once she arrived in Dieppe.
Mrs Dickson covered the journey of about 270 miles (435 km) in eight days.
"I read a lot of books about people going on adventures and doing these amazing things that really inspire me, and so I decided that's what I would do, and do it in Helen's memory," she said.
"I just wanted to do something to help make sure that just one other family weren't in that position that Helen's family were in.
"I knew I could run a really long way for one day, but could I get up and do it again the next day?
"And could I do that for eight days? That was a real unknown."
During the journey she posted regular updates on her social media pages, Fran Runs to France.
"At one point I entered this forest," she recalled.
"It was just one straight path in the middle of the forest for two kilometres.
"My first thought was, I feel quite alone here. My second thought was, I wonder if there are any bears in France?"
Her run has so far raised more than £5,000 for Greater Manchester-based domestic abuse charity Independent Choices.
"I have made a difference, I hope, and that's what I wanted to do.
"I hope that money will go to help other families and other children, not to have to go through the trauma of what Helen's family did."