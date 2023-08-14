Stockport dad tackles 24-hour boxing bid in memory of son
A man whose teenage son took his own life organised a 24-hour boxing marathon to raise funds for a men's mental health charity.
George Thompson died aged 18 in October 2021 after struggling with mental health issues for several years.
His father Dave, 46, said the Mentell charity later helped him through "the darkest of times".
The charity, founded by seven participants in Stockport in 2017, has helped thousands of men across the UK.
Mr Thompson told BBC Radio Manchester he wanted to raise awareness of the charity's work and in conjunction with Bells Gym in Altrincham organised a "boxathon".
The event, which began on Sunday, involved Mr Thompson doing 12 three-minute rounds on the gym's punchbag for 24 hours.
Members of the public were also invited to take part with the aim of completing 5,583 minutes on the bag over that time. The figure was chosen to highlight the 5,583 lives lost to suicide in England and Wales in 2021.
Mr Thompson said they have "absolutely flown past" their target.
"I'm so grateful to everyone who's come down, everyone's just got right behind it and it's just wonderful", he said.
"People have come from all over, a guy drove down from Bacup because he saw us on television, another guy drove over from Birkenhead and as it was his 77th birthday this year.
"He did 77 minutes and I think he donated £77 which is just so generous."
If you have been affected by issues raised in this article you can visit the BBC Action Linepages.
Mr Thompson said his son George would be "very proud".
"He would have been here and got involved in something like this too. He was a wonderful son and we were blessed," he said.
"It's been one of the best experiences of my life to see people come out and get involved in this."
Mr Thompson's event also raised more than £4,500 for Mentell.