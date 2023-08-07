Woman left ill after spiking incident at pub
- Published
A woman became unwell on a night out after a suspected spiking incident involving a needle, police have said.
The woman was approached by an unknown man at the bar at The Dressers Arms pub in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on Friday night before she she felt dizzy and ill.
The next morning she discovered a mark on her thigh which resembled an injection mark.
Greater Manchester Police are searching for a suspect.
He is described as black, aged in his mid 20s and slim with short black hair and wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
Det Insp Sam Taylor said: "Spiking is a horrible experience for anyone and we encourage everyone on a night out to have fun, but remain alert and if anyone sees anything suspicious to report it to us right away."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk