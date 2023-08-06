M60 crash: Tribute to man who died in collision

Edison UariuaviFamily handout
Edison Uariuavi's family described him as a "happy and very funny person"

A man who died in a motorway crash has been described as "a wonderful, warm personality" by his family.

Edison Uariuavi was travelling in a vehicle which had a tyre blowout and then hit the central reservation on the M60 near Blackley on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 38-year-old died from his injuries, while two other men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

In a tribute, Mr Uariuavi's family said: "He was a brilliant, happy and very funny person who did everything that he could to please others."

Born in Namibia, he moved to the UK in 2019 and leaves behind a partner, a seven-year-old daughter and a niece.

"He had a wonderful, warm personality and his passing is a huge loss to the community," his family said.

"He was a huge fan of football and loved playing football regularly with his many friends. He was also a huge fan of Chelsea FC."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.