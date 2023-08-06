M60 crash: Tribute to man who died in collision
- Published
A man who died in a motorway crash has been described as "a wonderful, warm personality" by his family.
Edison Uariuavi was travelling in a vehicle which had a tyre blowout and then hit the central reservation on the M60 near Blackley on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 38-year-old died from his injuries, while two other men were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
In a tribute, Mr Uariuavi's family said: "He was a brilliant, happy and very funny person who did everything that he could to please others."
Born in Namibia, he moved to the UK in 2019 and leaves behind a partner, a seven-year-old daughter and a niece.
"He had a wonderful, warm personality and his passing is a huge loss to the community," his family said.
"He was a huge fan of football and loved playing football regularly with his many friends. He was also a huge fan of Chelsea FC."