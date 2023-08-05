Cheshire hosts its first hot air balloon fiesta
- Published
The first Cheshire Balloon Fiesta has got off to a flying start, with a mass launch of 20 hot air balloons taking to the sky.
Balloonists have travelled from across Europe to attend the festival at Bolesworth Castle this weekend.
They wowed the crowd with colourful balloons, some of which were shaped like animals, on Friday evening.
Visitors enjoyed a day of entertainment including sets from TV entertainers Justin Fletcher and Dick & Dom.
The singer Heather Small also performed at the festival, which is due to host Gabrielle, Sister Sledge and Scouting for Girls this weekend.
More than 15,000 tickets have already been sold, with mass balloon launches and night glows planned for each evening, weather permitting.