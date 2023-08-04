Watchdog probe into Greater Manchester Police custody claims
- Published
The police watchdog has begun an investigation after a woman claimed she was stripped and sexually assaulted while in custody.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had received two referrals from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) linked to her complaints.
They related to the 38-year-old's detention at Pendleton police station in February 2021.
Sky News reported she was held for 40 hours in custody.
But it was claimed three hours of footage taken of her was missing and medical records showed evidence of sexual injuries.
The complainant is one of three women who have accused GMP of unjustified strip searches after arrest, with Mayor Andy Burnham describing the allegations as "serious and distressing".
GMP has denied any wrongdoing by its staff.
The IOPC said it initially received a re-referral of matters received in May 2022 which they instructed GMP to investigate locally, while the other referral contained new allegations regarding the woman's treatment in custody that had not previously been brought to their attention.
Regional director Catherine Bates said: "These very serious allegations will have undoubtedly unsettled the local community and the wider public.
"Their severity raises understandable concern and has the potential to undermine confidence in policing.
"In light of the new information we recently received and the significant media attention generated, as well as a request from GMP, we have taken the decision that an independent investigation is required into the allegations.
"We are aware of footage of the woman's detention, which has been widely shared, and will be requesting a copy of all available video evidence to assist with our inquiries.
"Our investigation, which will be thorough and independent of the police, will look at the nature of the interaction the woman had with police while in custody and allow us to understand what happened on the night in question.
"We have made contact with the woman to explain our role and we will update her as our inquiries progress."