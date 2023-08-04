Killer who fled UK in dinghy jailed for murdering 15-year-old boy
- Published
A man who tried to flee the UK in a dinghy after murdering his ex-partner's son has been jailed.
Suliman Altaf, 45, was found on the English Channel a day after he stabbed 15-year-old Jakub Szymanski to death in Manchester in June 2022.
He had been trying to protect his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who Altaf also stabbed 13 times.
He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 30 years at Manchester Crown Court.
Paying tribute to her son, who had a "special smile and a special face", Ms Bastek said he was " a special hero" that day.
She added: "Kuba, we can't and will never replace you.
"You gave your love that day, your whole life through. God bless you Jakub, we love you."
Altaf, of Slough, turned up uninvited with a knife and wearing a surgical mask and latex gloves at Ms Bastek's home in Miles Platting on the night of 9 June 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
He let himself into the house and stabbed her repeatedly, before fatally wounding her son as he tried to protect his mother.
Prosecutors said Jakub was injured in his neck and arms and was pronounced dead an hour after the attack.
His mother was stabbed 13 times, including in the head, and suffered fractures in her face and ribs and a collapsed lung.
CCTV footage showed Altaf was only in the house for two minutes before he was seen running away with blood on his face.
He then spent £350 on a taxi to take him to Slough, before heading to the coast to attempt a crossing in a dinghy.
The CPS said he was intercepted by and RLNI lifeboat crew on the evening of 10 June.
He told the crew that he had intended to sail to France before travelling to Portugal.
After an hour of negotiation Altaf eventually agreed to leave the dinghy and was taken back to shore where he was arrested.
In a police interview, Altaf said he had been acting in self-defence after being attacked by the boy and his mother.
However after a trial, he was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place.
Senior Investigating Officer Philip Reade, said it was an "extremely vicious, frenzied and targeted attack" that would live with this family for the rest of their lives.
He said Jakub was "savagely murdered whilst trying to defend his mum from certain death".