Pregnant crash victim's family says killer's sentence 'insulting'
- Published
The partner of a pregnant woman killed by a driver who filmed himself speeding at 123mph has branded her killer's sentence "insulting".
Adil Iqbal, 22, was jailed for 12 years after admitting causing the death of Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 13 May.
She had pulled over on the hard shoulder with a tyre puncture.
Ms Jules-Hough's partner Calvin Buckley said the "lenient" sentence did not reflect the impact on the family.
"It's not just about giving him a tougher sentence because we want to punish him and it's not that we want revenge for what's happened," he told BBC Breakfast.
"It's like if people aren't getting tough sentences for this they're going to keep doing it and it's just disappointing and insulting to the family."
Mr Buckley said people do not see speeding as a crime and do not see how dangerous it can be.
"For him to be doing that, filming for a thrill, for his ego, the devastation and the impact that can cause, how is that worth it?"
Mr Buckley said when he arrived at the crash scene it was like a "horror movie", adding: "I was stood there in the chaos while they treated Frankie at the roadside."
It felt like a "miracle" her two sons and nephew, who were also in the car, had even got out as "the back of the car was totally crushed", he said.
He said he was thankful he had been able to tell Ms Jules-Hough he loved her, and the pair had had "a proper goodbye" about half an hour before the crash before they all headed out for a "celebration".
Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard how Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, was driving his father's BMW with one hand and holding his phone with the other to film himself, possibly to upload to Facebook, as he tailgated and undertook other vehicles and swerved across lanes.
Ms Jules-Hough had pulled over on the hard shoulder when the BMW 140i undertook a motorbike then swerved, over-compensated and hit a crash barrier before spinning around and ploughing into Ms Jules-Hough's Skoda Fabia at an estimated 92mph.
She was 17 weeks pregnant with her first daughter and suffered unsurvivable brain injuries.
They both died two days later in hospital surrounded by family, with Ms Jules-Hough having never regained consciousness.
Her son and nephew were left in a coma suffering serious brain injuries with their long-term outcomes remaining uncertain, the court heard.
Mr Buckley said: "We were going out for a celebration that day, that's the reason Frankie was on the road.
"I saw Frankie before the incident and said goodbye, I said I love her which I'm really happy that I managed to do. We did get a proper goodbye."
He said within 20 - 30 minutes he had got a phone call saying she had been in a crash.
He said: "My first thought was the baby. I just kept thinking she's lost the baby and I just wanted to get to the crash scene."
He said he initially thought Ms Jules-Hough's injuries were not not life-threatening before medics told him she had a serious brain injury and "they basically said we don't think she's going to pull though".
Mr Buckley said the family was able to spend time with her in critical care for two days until she died.
Last year, judges were given the power to hand down greater sentences to those convicted of death by dangerous driving.
Previously, the maximum tariff was 14 years but it was increased to life imprisonment.
Solicitor Polly Herbert said she was disappointed Iqbal did not receive a longer sentence because this was not "heat of the moment", it was "prolonged dangerous, deliberately dangerous driving over a prolonged period of time".
"We were all hoping that this was an opportunity for the judicial system to say this kind of crime is real crime and the sentencing that was available should have been utilised in this particular case due to the horrendous aggravating features," she said.
Det Ch Supt Andy Cox said this was not an accident, it was a "choice" to be "selfish, dangerous, and reckless" which "absolutely devastates people".
Mr Buckley said he wanted to "make a difference" by sharing his story and would go into schools, colleges and do talks, adding: "I'd like to see something being done about it. It needs a campaign where there's adverts raising awareness.
"What happened to me I don't want to happen to other people."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk