Wigan woman seriously hurt after being hit by e-bike
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by an e-bike.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was crossing Orrell Road in Wigan, at about 14:15 BST on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and two people on e-bikes received minor injuries, the force added.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
GMP is appealing for anyone with any information about the crash to come forward.
