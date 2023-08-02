Andy Cole: Former Man Utd star pledges £250k to kidney research
- Published
Former Manchester United footballer Andy Cole has pledged £250,000 to fund research into kidney disease.
The ex-striker, who played for the Red Devils from 1995 to 2001, is working with Kidney Research UK after he needed a transplant operation in 2017.
He set up the Andy Cole Fund with the charity to support patients' mental health and make the experience easier.
Researchers, scientists and innovators are now urged to apply for one of the first set of grants from the fund.
Andy Cole said: "I set up the Andy Cole Fund to make a difference. I'm determined that we will find the best ways to support kidney patients' mental health and improve the transplant experience.
"Kidney disease is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with. We've got to make it better for others and research is the answer.
"I'm excited to see what projects we can fund through the Andy Cole Fund Grant Awards to help change the game for kidney patients."
Kidney Research UK's chief executive Sandra Currie said: "When Andy established the Andy Cole Fund, he wanted to focus on making a difference in areas that have affected him personally, aiming to help people live longer, healthier and happier lives with kidney disease.
"It's an absolute pleasure working with him, and it's great to be opening the fund for applications.
"All researchers who are interested in being part of this drive to improve transplant outcomes for patients or to reduce the mental health burden of kidney disease should apply now and be part of the change."
Those interested have until 29 August to apply.
The former England footballer also played for Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, and suffered kidney failure after contracting an airborne virus in 2015.
He underwent a transplant operation with a kidney from his nephew as part of his treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.
The forward, who scored 121 goals in 275 appearances for the Old Trafford club, played for 12 clubs in his career and made 15 appearances for England.