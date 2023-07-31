Knifeman tried to rape elderly woman in Oldham care home
A knifeman who chased care home residents and staff before trying to rape a woman, aged 79, has been jailed.
Jake Astley, 22, admitted attempted rape and was jailed for 13-and-a-half years, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Astley had been drinking and taking drugs before entering the home in Oldham in the early hours of New Year's Day, the court heard.
Detectives described his crimes as "horrific" and "despicable".
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the suspect had been arrested inside the home after police were alerted.
His victim was seen by staff of Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), Manchester.
'Despicable'
Det Con Sharon Harper said: "The crimes that Jake Astley committed that night were horrific and we would like to thank the victim, her loved ones, and the care home staff for their continued support throughout our investigations.
"This was no doubt a long and distressing investigation for the victim and her loved ones."
She said Astley "not only put the care home's residents and staff through danger by threatening them with a knife and chasing them through their place of work or their home with a knife, but he then committed further atrocious crimes to a vulnerable elderly woman".
She added "his lack of remorse for the victim and her welfare is despicable".
Astley was originally charged with four other offences as well as attempted rape but these were left to lie on file after he admitted the most serious offence.