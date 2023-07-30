Woman beaten unconscious and left in garden in Manchester
- Published
A woman is critically ill after being beaten unconscious in a "sickening attack" and left in a garden, police have said.
The 49-year-old was found seriously injured at about 09:30 BST on Saturday in Rose Bank Road in Manchester.
She was taken to hospital where she was in a critical condition, Greater Manchester Police said.
Three women, two aged 43 and one aged 44, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.
Det Insp Natalie McDonald said: "This is a sickening attack on a woman who was beaten unconscious and then simply left in a garden in urgent need of medical attention.
"We are keeping an open mind and are not ruling out whether the victim was assaulted elsewhere and then moved to this location."
She appealed for anyone with information to contact police and said extra officers would be on patrol during the coming week.