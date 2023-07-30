Moss Side shooting: £50,000 reward for information after girls shot
A £50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot two teenage girls at a party a year ago.
The 13 and 16-year-old girls, who are not believed to have been the intended targets, have made a full recovery from the drive-by attack in Moss Side, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Insp Madeline Kelly said they were "simply at the address enjoying a party" in July 2022.
She renewed an appeal for information.
"We now have a £50,000 reward available for anyone who has key information that can lead to the successful conviction of those responsible for this horrific attack."
The "callous" shooting happened outside a party at a property in Quinney Crescent, before 22:30 BST on 29 July 2022.
A 16-year-old girl was treated for serious injuries in hospital, while the 13-year-old suffered from wounds caused by shrapnel.
Det Insp Madeline Kelly appealed for witnesses and those in the wider community to come forward with information, saying the offenders had "zero regard for who they could have hurt".
"The reckless and dangerous actions of those firing a gun that night could easily have had tragic consequences," she added.