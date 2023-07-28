Manchester care worker sexually abused woman, 76, in home
- Published
A care worker who sexually assaulted a vulnerable elderly woman in a care home has been jailed for 12 years.
Stanley Ekhator, 37, from Manchester, used a position of trust to commit the "horrific" crime against a 76-year-old woman, police said.
He denied sexual activity with a vulnerable person but was convicted at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court earlier this month.
Det Con Tanya Andreeva said he showed a "despicable" lack of remorse.
Greater Manchester Police said officers received an allegation of rape at the care home in Clayton, Manchester, in December.
Initial enquiries with the victim suggested she had been attacked the night before the disclosure.
An extensive forensic investigation and CCTV analysis saw police officers identify the suspect as a staff member.
'Traumatic'
Ekhator, of Aldermoor Close in Manchester was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual activity with a person with mental disorder and was bailed pending further investigation.
He was arrested a second time on 13 January and charged with sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.
Det Con Andreeva praised the victim and her family for "having the strength to report this horrific crime."
She added: "This was a distressing and traumatic investigation for the victim and her loved ones.
"Ekhator's lack of respect, remorse and his total disregard for the victim's wellbeing is despicable.
"Ekhator used his position of trust and power to gain access to an extremely vulnerable elderly woman. He used this to his advantage and committed a horrific crime which has and will have a lasting impact on the victim and her loved ones' lives.
"She bravely disclosed what happened."