Ex-England player Lingard banned from driving
- Published
Ex-England and Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has been banned from driving after failing to name a driver of his car when it was caught speeding.
The player, whose Nottingham Forest contract ended in June, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
His barrister said Lingard was not driving his Range Rover in August 2022 but missed a letter asking for details, because it went to his old address.
The 30-year-old was fined £900 and banned from driving for six months.
Lingard's barrister Frank Rogers said the letter asking for the driver's details had been sent to the previous Manchester address of his client, who was then living in Nottingham.
District Judge Jane Hamilton told Lingard he was liable to be disqualified under the "totting-up" process, because has points on his licence following two previous speeding offences.
As well as the £900 fine, the judge ordered the player to pay a further £560 in costs.
