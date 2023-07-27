Rochdale child sex investigation: Further eight men charged
- Published
A further eight men have been charged in an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Rochdale.
The cases involve alleged attacks on two teenage girls between 2001 and 2006, Greater Manchester Police said.
Four men have been charged with raping a girl under the age of 16, while three others have been charged with sexual assault.
The remaining man has been charged with trafficking for sexual exploitation, the force said.
They are due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
In the past few months, dozens of men have been charged as part of the force's investigation - known as Operation Lytton - into historical sex crimes against children.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk