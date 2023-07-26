Man held after police officers attacked with knife
- Published
A man has been arrested after two police officers were attacked with a knife following a chase with a moped.
It happened on Wood Road in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, at about 16:00 BST.
Police became aware of a moped driving erratically before crashing near the junction of Wood Road and Upper Chorlton Road, and arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of dangerous driving.
While attending the incident another man attacked the officers, police said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with this assault, with the two officers deploying a Taser.
The knifeman is being treated as possibly unconnected to the moped incident, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said the arrested man was taken to hospital to ensure his welfare before being taken into custody.
The two officers were not badly hurt.
Supt Cara Charlesworth said: "This was a serious assault on two officers who were simply doing their jobs and trying to keep members of the public safe.
"Thankfully the injuries inflicted on our officers are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing and I commend them for their bravery.
"I can assure you that we are treating this incident with due severity and whilst I am pleased we have a man in custody, this investigation is in its early days."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.