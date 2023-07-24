Murder-accused discussed plot in secret prison recording
- Published
A man accused of a shooting-and-acid-attack murder was caught on tape saying "we both wanted him to suffer".
Michael Hillier, 39, discussed the plot to harm Liam Smith, 38, along with his alleged accomplice, Rachel Fulstow, 37.
Both are accused of murdering Mr Smith after Fulstow slept with him then told her new boyfriend, Hillier, she had been raped, a Manchester court heard.
Hillier has admitted manslaughter and is on tape saying that his intention was to maim his victim, not kill him.
Jurors at Minshull Street Crown Court were told Mr Smith was lured out of his home and shot at close range by Hillier, who then poured corrosive liquid, probably sulphuric acid, on the face and body of his stricken victim, badly burning him.
He was left for dead in the street outside his house, with the chemicals still "fizzing" on his body when he was found after the attack, on the evening of 24 November 2022.
Mr Smith, an electrician, had had a "brief liaison" with Mr Hillier's co-accused, former nail technician Ms Fulstow, with a one-night stand in a York hotel in 2019,
The next year she became the partner of Hillier, who was not happy about the fling and was "led to believe she had been raped", the court heard.
Both Fulstow, from Andrew Drive, York, and Hillier, from Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, deny murder.
Fulstow told police she did not know what Hillier was planning to do.
On Monday the jury heard the covert recording of Hillier made in prison following his arrest two months after Mr Smith died.
'Very supportive'
Hillier is heard to say: "She is trying to distance herself from it. So, I feel massively lied-to and betrayed.
"She was meant to give me an alibi - that was the whole point.
"She gave me a kiss goodbye, wished me luck, was very supportive."
Hillier is also heard to say the couple had discussed reporting the alleged rape to police but then talked about "other options" and dealing with it themselves.
"We both wanted him to suffer, you know what I mean? It wasn't the intention for him to end up dead," he said.
Hillier added the aim had been to "maim him, disable him and then to pour the acid on his face to disfigure him so he was scarred for life, as Fulstow was scarred for life.
"We've planned and we've plotted and we've schemed, and she has been well-involved, like.
"We were meant to be a team.
"It was meant to be a category one GBH, it was never the intention that he would die," the court heard him say.
The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning.