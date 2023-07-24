Manchester councillor hits out at 'thugs' after day of disorder
A Manchester councillor has vowed to "take back our city centre from thugs" after footage of a city centre brawl was shared on social media.
A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the fracas, which happened just before 21:00 BST on Friday, police said.
Councillor Pat Karney, the council's city centre manager, described the fighting as "outrageous".
He said he had teed up a meeting with police bosses to address the concerns.
Bystanders were left horrified by the disturbance, which followed an earlier episode in the same area, around Market Street.
In a tweet Mr Karney, councillor for Harpurhey and Collyhurst, said he planned to meet Greater Manchester Police's Chief Constable and Mayor Andy Burnham.
'Robust action'
Supt Muz Kernain said the later fight involved "individuals known to one another" rather than members of the public trying to go about their daily business.
He said officers were still trying to track down those responsible and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
The incident followed an earlier unconnected episode when hundreds of teenagers descended on Market Street and Piccadilly Gardens to mark the end of the school term.
A 24 hour dispersal order was put in place to help bring the disruption under control.
Three people were arrested for public order offences and the force said a full investigation and review of CCTV footage would take place, while schools and colleges would be kept informed.
A police spokesman said: "We will not tolerate or accept this level of disorder or disruption in Manchester.
"Robust action will be taken against those who are identified."