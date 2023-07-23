Stretford crash: Woman dies after being hit by two cars
A woman has died after being hit by two cars while crossing a road.
The pedestrian, in her 40s, was struck by a black Audi before falling into the path of a Mercedes in Stretford, Trafford at about 22:10 BST on Saturday.
The Audi driver fled from the scene on Chester Road, but the car was found nearby, Greater Manchester Police said.
A man, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.
He remains in custody while detectives appeal for anyone with information to contact the force.
