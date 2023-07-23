Bluedot festival cancels day tickets due to heavy rainfall

Conditions deteriorated gradually throughout the festival but the team behind the event worked hard to try and keep it running in increasingly challenging conditions. Wood chips, fabric and metal walkways were laid out with varying degrees of success, but a torrential downpour on Saturday evening changed things. The ground, which was already sodden from a week or so of rain, turned to a slippery quagmire in many places and movement from tent to tent meant braving mud that was deep enough to engulf an entire wellington in places. Inevitably it also made for difficult conditions in the car parks, as many of those on day tickets and still more who had given up and decided to go home had to be towed out of the fields. It meant Pavement's Saturday headline set, the Californian indie rockers' only UK show this year, drew a much smaller crowd than expected or than it deserved.