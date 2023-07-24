Manchester rapist jailed for early hours attack of man
A sex attacker who harassed, punched and raped a man has been jailed.
Rida Awof, 30, had earlier admitted rape and was jailed for six years and four months on Friday.
Det Con Annabel Lewis, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said Awof was "extremely dangerous".
At Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street, Awof, of no fixed address, was told he would serve a minimum two thirds of his sentence before being deported.
Det Con Lewis said: "I want to acknowledge the victim of this horrific incident and I know the past 16 months have been extremely difficult for him."
'Persistent and aggressive'
Awof's 22-year-old victim was walking home from a night shift when the defendant harassed and followed him and tried to pressure him for sexual favours, she said. The victim declined his advances countless times.
Det Con Lewis said Awof became more persistent and aggressive and chasing his victim across a main road before dragging him towards a doorway where he "forced the victim to perform a sex act".
Extremely distressed, the victim tried to escape and attempted to flag down numerous motorists and a cyclist, but no-one helped.
Awof punched and kicked the man and tried to drag him towards him, before a nearby security officer came to his aid.
The victim reported the assault on 1 February 2022, with detectives establishing he was attacked at about 03:30 GMT the previous day in Manchester city centre.
Officers identified the suspect after extensive CCTV analysis and forensic analysis of the victim's clothing.
The analysis revealed a partial DNA match, from a previous arrest of Awof in 2021.
Awof was arrested on 20 May 2022. He was then charged with rape on 9 November 2022, and admitted the offence at Manchester Crown Court, Minshull Street on 2 May.
