Rochdale death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Kensington Street, RochdaleGoogle
The suspect was arrested on Kensington Street

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man.

The arrest was made after officers were called to Kensington Street in Rochdale at 14:10 BST due to concerns for the welfare of a man.

Greater Manchester Police said a 27-year-old man had been pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said an investigation was ongoing and a cordon would remain in place while officers conducted further inquiries.

