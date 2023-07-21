Man guilty of murdering acquaintance he believed scared his daughter
A man who stabbed to death an acquaintance because he thought he had scared his daughter has been found guilty of murder.
Billy Moore, 31, suffered 12 injuries, including a fatal one to his throat, in his own hallway in Warrington on 22 December, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
James Ireland, 41, of Lodge Lane, Bewsey and Whitecross, had claimed he had been acting in self-defence.
The jury took less than two hours to unanimously find him guilty of murder.
He is set to be sentenced on 10 August.
During the seven-day trial, the court heard that Ireland, who had been drinking, had earlier bumped into the victim by chance and, after chatting, they hugged.
But less than an hour later he turned up at Mr Moore's home in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross, Warrington, and repeatedly stabbed him, the trial was told.
Ireland denied murder but admitted killing him, and said that he had gone to the victim's house because his 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old cousin told him that Mr Moore had tried to grab them.
"Rather than simply seeking an explanation or some form of an apology, James Ireland launched an unprovoked and deadly attack," said Iain Simkin, KC, prosecuting.
"Billy Moore tried to defend himself, he pushed the defendant back against a wall and held him near to his neck.
"However, he failed to deter the defendant, who repeatedly stabbed Billy Moore to his chest his face and most deadly of all - to his throat.
"When he stopped his attack, the defendant simply left Billy Moore to die."
'All for something and nothing'
Ireland discarded the knife and some clothing and lay low for two days before handing himself in, the court heard.
The jury heard he had previous convictions, including two wounding offences and battery involving calling at the home of a partially sighted man and spraying him in the face with a fire extinguisher.
Judge Andrew Menary KC, told the jury: "It is a tragic set of circumstances. Someone has lost their life and the defendant has ruined his, all for something and nothing. Utterly tragic."
After the verdict was returned, Ireland's barrister, Stan Reiz, KC, said a psychological report had been prepared but asked for sentencing to be adjourned so a psychiatric report could also be given to the court.
Women in the public gallery broke down in tears when the jury gave their decision but Ireland showed no emotion.