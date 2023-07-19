Kerry Newman: Two murder arrests after Rochdale mum found dead
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother's body was found on a footpath.
Kerry Newman, 40, was found on New Barn Lane, Rochdale, at about 04:30 BST on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said it believed she had been taken from a property in Rochdale's Freehold estate. A man, aged 48, and a woman, 52, are being held.
Ms Newman's mother and stepfather said their "beautiful girl" was "a loving daughter and mother of two boys".
Paying tribute, they said she was "taken away from us too soon".
"She is now in heaven with the angels, rest in peace our beautiful girl," they added.
Det Ch Insp Rachel Smith said officers were supporting her family and vowed "to do everything we can to make sure we get justice for Kerry".
She said the investigation into her death was "moving at pace" and appealed for anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage in connection with her death to come forward.
"We are continuing to exhaust all possible inquiries and because of these efforts we have been able to arrest two suspects and they remain in custody for questioning," she said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk