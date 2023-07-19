Driver jailed for killing pregnant woman in M66 crash
A man who filmed himself speeding at 123mph has been jailed for 12 years after killing a pregnant mother-of-two.
Adil Iqbal admitted causing the death of Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, by dangerous driving on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on 13 May.
The 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to her son, aged nine, and nephew, aged four, at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
The family's solicitor described the 12-year sentence as "insulting".
The court heard Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, was driving with one hand and holding his phone with the other to film himself, possibly to upload to Facebook, as he tailgated and undertook other vehicles and swerved across lanes.
Ms Jules-Hough had pulled over on the hard shoulder with a tyre puncture, with her two sons and nephew in the car.
She was making a call to say she would be late when she let out a "blood-curdling scream", the court heard.
Iqbal's BMW 140i undertook a motorbike then swerved, over compensated and hit a crash barrier before spinning around and ploughing into Ms Jules-Hough's Skoda Fabia at an estimated 92mph.
She was 17 weeks pregnant with her first daughter, Neeve, and suffered unsurvivable brain injuries.
Her daughter died with her when she passed away two days later in hospital surrounded by her family, having never regained consciousness.
Her son and nephew were left in a coma suffering serious brain injuries and their long-term outcomes remain uncertain, the court heard.
Both spent weeks in intensive care in hospital.
Dashcam footage and footage from Iqbal's phone was shown to the court, watched by relatives of Ms Jules-Hough, some of whom gave emotional victim impact statements before the defendant was jailed.
Passing sentence, Judge Maurice Greene told him: "She was killed as a result of the most indescribable reckless driving by you Adil Iqbal, leading to the devastation of a family."
'Sheer stupidity'
Solicitor Rose Gibson-Harper, who represents the victim's family, said the sentence was "insulting and an injustice" due to "an act of sheer stupidity".
"Last year, judges were given the power to hand down greater sentences to those convicted of death by dangerous driving," she said.
"Previously, the maximum tariff was 14 years but it was increased to life imprisonment.
"This case stands as one of the worst examples of dangerous driving I have witnessed in my 27-year career as a catastrophic injury lawyer, and we expected the justice system to fulfil its duty and utilise its new-found powers."
Following Ms Jules-Hough's death, a GoFundMe appeal was set up by a friend and has raised more than £50,000 for her family.
