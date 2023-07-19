John Cooper Clarke: Punk poet given Freedom Of Salford
Performance poet John Cooper Clarke has been given the freedom of the city where he grew up.
Cooper Clarke, 74, known as the "punk poet", told Salford Council he was "totally knocked out" with the honour although he added: "I don't know what it entitles me to."
One councillor described his work as like "a Lowry painting in words".
The artist, dubbed the Bard of Salford, emerged in the1970s punk rock era.
"I've circumnavigated the globe ten times and coming back is always a treat but this one. Wow. Thank you everyone," he told councillors.
"With me it was never a social experiment it was just a way of making a living and the social consequences went out of my control."
His famous works include Evidently Chickentown, which ended an episode of The Sopranos in recent years, (I Married A) Monster From Outer Space and (You Never See a Nipple in the) Daily Express.
Cooper Clarke is credited with influencing other artists, including Bill Bailey and the Arctic Monkeys, who used his poem for their hit I Wanna Be Yours, and he even starred in a Sugar Puffs advert with the honey monster.
The star paid tribute to an English teacher who sparked his interest in poetry at St Andrew's RC Secondary Modern, in Salford.
"I hated school apart from him but it wasn't the social scrapheap people make it out to be. Mr Malone had a profound effect on the whole class."
Pendleton Councillor John Warmisham said he first came across Cooper Clarke at a Rock Against Racism gig in Hulme Labour Club, Manchester.
He charted his rise from lab technician - "where [Cooper Clarke] used to hand tools to spotty herberts like me" - to his inclusion on the National Curriculum for schools.
He recalled how the poet went from performing at folk and cabaret clubs to supporting bands like The Sex Pistols and The Clash.
"The crowd were like teddy bears compared to what he played to," Mr Warmisham said.
"He brought poetry back to the working classes the obvious one is Beasley Street which is like a Lowry painting in words."
Cooper Clarke's poems were accompanied by backing music produced by Martin Annett, who worked on both Joy Division albums.
The poet's only top 40 hit was Gimmix! (Play Loud) released in 1978, while his 1980 album Snap, Crackle and Bop reached number 26.
Cooper Clarke, who now lives in Essex, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Salford ten years ago.
It recognised "a career which has spanned five decades, bringing poetry to non-traditional audiences and influencing musicians and comedians".
