Brianna Ghey: Teenager denies murdering 16-year-old
- Published
One of two teenagers accused of murdering 16-year-old Brianna Ghey has pleaded not guilty.
The transgender girl from Birchwood, Warrington, died after she was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February.
Two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who cannot be named due to their age, were charged with her murder.
One of the defendants entered the plea at Manchester Crown Court. The other defendant did not enter a plea.
Reporting restrictions prevent the identification of which of the defendants entered the plea.
Mrs Justice Yip told the court: "It's a case in which I know emotions are likely to run high, that's very understandable. There has been a lot of publicity about it already.
"We're going to make sure that this case proceeds in a calm manner in court in a way that is going to be entirely fair to everybody."
A trial has been set for 27 November and is expected to last three weeks.
The girl, from Warrington, and the boy, from Leigh, are both currently held in youth detention accommodation.
