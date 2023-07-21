Man guilty of murdering boxer Tyson Fury's cousin
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering the cousin of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury with a knife during a bar brawl.
Liam O'Pray, 22, was convicted of fatally stabbing Rico Burton, 31, in Altrincham, last year.
Manchester Crown Court heard the seven-inch blade almost completely severed a major artery in Mr Burton's neck causing massive blood loss.
O'Pray, of Salford, had denied murder during the trial.
He was found guilty by a jury of seven women and five men after three-and-a-half hours of deliberations following a three-week trial.
Relatives of Mr Burton, who packed the public gallery, shouted "yes" as the guilty verdict was delivered.
O'Pray, who made no reaction in the dock, was also found guilty of wounding with intent by slashing and stabbing Harvey Reilly, who was 17 at the time and now 18, during the same incident on August 22 last year.
'Loose cannon'
The trial was told trouble began after a fight between the defendant's friends and Mr Burton's family and friends at Goose Green, a courtyard of bars in Altrincham, Cheshire.
Door staff and witnesses told the trial that O'Pray had been a "loose cannon" and was "very erratic" that night.
Jurors heard that shortly after 03:00 BST, "absolute chaos" broke out after O'Pray's friend, Malachi Hewitt-Brown, was punched by Mr Burton's cousin, Chasiah Burton.
Soon after, O'Pray struck the fatal blow with the knife to the left side of Rico Burton's neck.
Jurors heard that O'Pray had a previous conviction for having a knife in public in 2019, but he claimed to be "not a violent person."
'Needs to stop'
Outside court, Harvey Reilly's mother Sarah said the families were now going to "put time and strength and effort into campaigning against knife crime".She added: "It is every day. It needs to stop. There are laws and legislation that exists that are not being used, it needs to be policed more robustly."
Nicola Carter, senior crown prosecutor for the North West, said this case was "yet another example of the fatal consequences of carrying knives".She added: "I can only hope that knowing O'Pray has been brought to justice will provide some comfort to their family and friends. My thoughts are with them."
Judge Alan Conrad KC said he will pass sentence on 4 August, but the defendant is facing a mandatory life sentence for murder.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk