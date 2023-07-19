Father and son rescued from Cheetham Hill bogus goods store
A father and son were left trapped inside a counterfeit goods store after the desperate owners tried to hide the shop from police.
The pair were found locked inside the shop in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, during a police raid on Tuesday.
Three men aged between 24 and 33 were arrested on suspicion of trademark offences and remain in custody.
Greater Manchester Police said they had shut down more than 100 fake designer shops in the city in the last year.
The work forms part of Operation Vulcan, which has seen officers seize more than 70 tonnes of counterfeit goods over that period.
The recent raid on Great Ducie Street saw more counterfeit clothing, footwear, electronics and accessories confiscated.
GMP said that when officers sawed off the shutters and smashed through doors of one shop they found a man and his son who had been "locked inside, against their will, by the shop keepers".
Insp Andy Torkington said: "With the summer holidays fast approaching, our intelligence suggests that there are some people who have not been watching the news in Manchester and considering opening up counterfeit shops in premises that we have previously closed down and previously deemed both unsafe and dangerous.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to remind those thinking about reopening shops that it would be pointless for you to do so.
"They will be shut down immediately."
He added: "It is remarkable that even though it has been nine months since the creation of Operation Vulcan, a small contingency of criminals continue to think that they can open shops and profit from illicit activity.
"Operation Vulcan is here to stay in the area and if you are looking to purchase fake products, you won't find them here in Cheetham Hill."
