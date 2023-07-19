First Manchester: More bus strikes in dispute over 15% pay rise
- Published
Hundreds of bus drivers in Greater Manchester will take a further six days of strike action due to a pay dispute.
The action by First Manchester drivers will now stretch into August, affecting services in Rochdale, Oldham, Manchester and Ashton.
The Unite union said drivers did not want to strike but were left "with no choice".
First Manchester said the 15.2% pay offer "would have made our drivers some of the best-paid in the region".
Drivers first walked out on 3 July with further strikes planned for 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 28 July.
The latest announcement means drivers will strike on 31 July and 2, 4, 7, 10 and 11 August.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "First has millions in the bank and is penny pinching - much to the detriment of the travelling public.
"The amount it would cost to implement a single pay deal is water off a duck's back to the company."
'Damaging'
Ian Humphreys, managing director of First Manchester, said the move was "not the way to get this situation resolved".
"Continued industrial action will be damaging to everyone and cause yet more severe disruption," he said.
The firm said school services would continue to operate during strikes together with the Vantage service from Bolton along the guided busway through Leigh and Atherton to Manchester and 184 service between Oldham-Huddersfield.
Tickets purchased on a strike day will not be refunded.
Customers with pre-bought tickets will be given refunds or replacement tickets to use for future travel.