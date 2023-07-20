Greater Manchester Police sergeant charged with sexual assault
- Published
A police detective, serving with Greater Manchester Police in Tameside, has been charged with sex offences.
The 40-year-old detective sergeant has been charged with three counts of sexual assault between January 2014 and September 2016.
He has been suspended from duty and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court, later.
The force said that the charges follow an investigation by its professional standards branch.
Police disciplinary proceedings will follow the conclusion of criminal proceedings, a spokesman said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.