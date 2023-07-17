Prestwich sinkhole closes road after sewer collapses
A huge sinkhole has opened up on a road after a sewer collapsed, a council has said.
Heywood Road in Prestwich, Greater Manchester, remains closed between Bury Old Road and Heys Road.
Bury Council said diversions were in place and access was restricted to residents and emergency vehicles only.
United Utilities said: "A sinkhole has been reported to us on Heywood Road in Prestwich and our engineers will be attending to investigate."
This is the second time a sinkhole has appeared on the same road, leading to partial road closures in October 2016.
