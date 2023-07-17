Chadderton crash: Cyclist in critical condition in hospital

Police tapePA Media
Officers were called to the scene at about 20:20 BST on Sunday

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash.

The man, 27, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision involving a motor vehicle on Middleton Road, Chadderton, Oldham, on Sunday evening.

Greater Manchester Police said no arrests had been made at this stage and the driver was assisting officers with their inquiries.

Detectives have urged anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.

