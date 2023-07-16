Oldham police appeal after men tried to kidnap woman
Police are appealing for information after reports that two men tried to kidnap a woman in Oldham.
The two men, who were in their 30s, were travelling in a small white van when they grabbed the woman in Godson Street at about 20:00 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
They threatened her and told her to get in their van.
A member of the public who was out walking his dog intervened and the men drove off.
Officers said they are supporting the woman and appealed for footage, adding that extra officers would patrol the area.
One man was white, about 6ft tall and of medium build with dark, short hair, a goatee and a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
The other man was also white, about 5ft 5in and of skinny build with blonde hair, a small moustache and stubble.
