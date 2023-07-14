Salford priest who rode on motorbike at funeral criticised
A priest who rode on an off-road motorcycle scattering holy water after a funeral has been criticised by his diocese.
Father Frankie Mulgrew was filmed blessing those attending the funeral of 15-year-old Saul Cookson, who died when his e-bike collided with an ambulance.
The cleric travelled on the back of the bike behind a balaclava-clad rider.
The Diocese of Salford said: "The way this blessing took place is not what we would expect from our clergy".
However, some people have praised what they said was the priest's warmth and willingness to try something different.
The BBC has asked Fr Mulgrew's church, St James and All Souls in Salford, Greater Manchester, to comment.
A spokeswoman for the diocese said Fr Mulgrew "viewed the interaction as a gesture of outreach" and "conversations have already taken place regarding the incident".
Fr Mulgrew, who has been a priest for 10 years, had earlier called on each member of the congregation at Tuesday's funeral to commit to an act of kindness in memory of the teenager.
Afterwards, he was seen on the bike among a group of masked riders.
Saul died after he was followed by police traffic officers until bollards blocked their vehicle's path on 8 June.
The boy collided with an ambulance, which was not an active call and was being driven back to a nearby ambulance station.
Greater Manchester Police appealed for information after reports of "antisocial behaviour and anti-social vehicle usage" in the area on the day of the funeral.
The diocese spokeswoman said: "We do not condone under any circumstances the anti-social behaviour that took place in the local community that day.
"We will continue to work in this community as we do across Greater Manchester with all the local agencies to support community cohesion."
Posting on a social media page dedicated to St James and All Souls Church, one user said Fr Mulgrew was "a inspiration to the Catholic church and a breath of fresh air".
Another added: "Salford first down to Earth priest we've seen. Bringing more people to the pews then others before him."
Fr Mulgrew, who has been involved with a "mobile confession unit" on a bus tour across the region, used to be a comedian and is the son of entertainer Jimmy Cricket.
