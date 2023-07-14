Ex-Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape
- Published
Ex-Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of raping a woman and attempting to rape another.
The 28-year-old was accused of attacking a 24-year-old woman at his £4m mansion in Cheshire in October 2020.
He was also accused of the attempted rape of another woman, aged 29, who said he had also molested her at his home two years before.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
