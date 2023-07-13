Manchester City: Disabled fan who broke leg in fall slams UEFA
A disabled Manchester City fan has slammed UEFA after she broke her leg and was left lying in her own urine in a hospital bed after chaos surrounding last month's Champions League final.
UEFA accepted "not everything was perfect" after fans had trouble getting to Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
Clare Watson said she fell after being forced to get out of a taxi and walk by police due to a road closure.
She was taken to hospital and described her experience as "atrocious".
Match organisers UEFA have been approached for comment.
Ms Watson, who is ambulant disabled following the collapse of her three lower vertebrae, had been travelling with her grandchildren in a taxi to watch City take on Inter Milan on 10 June.
She said the family was forced to get out and recalled walking over "building site rubble" before she tripped trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
"It was then clear from the pain that I needed an ambulance, but they would not allow my grandchildren to come with me," she told disability access charity Level Playing Field (LPF).
"Once at the hospital, I was told the severity of my injury and that I would need surgery," she said.
"I was moved to another hospital for the operation the following afternoon but was ignored and received no attention for hours on end.
"Lying there in my own urine, soaking wet, was the most upsetting part of the experience."
LPF said it had demanded answers from match UEFA over how disabled supporters were accommodated at the Ataturk Stadium in the week following the match, but had so far received no response.
Ms Watson said when she attended hospital in Manchester on her return "they could not believe I had been advised to fly home".
"I was cared for there for another week, still in pain, but with the necessary equipment," she said.
"I am now at home and unable to work, having missed the game and brought back a metal rod instead of a souvenir flag."
LPF fan liaison officer Liam Bird said Watson's experience demonstrated "a clear lack of respect for fans" from UEFA, and that lessons had not been learned from the chaotic scenes at the 2022 final in Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
"UEFA need to engage with organisations with expertise in disability access and inclusion, as well as disabled supporters themselves, when planning all showpiece events," he said.
Football Supporters Europe is compiling a report into fans' experiences at this year's final which will be presented to UEFA.