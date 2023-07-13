Greater Manchester Police officer threw bucket of water at suspect
- Published
A custody detention officer who threw a bucket of water at a suspect in a cell has been given a community order.
Warren Clarke, 55, pleaded guilty to common assault and was given an eight-week curfew at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
Greater Manchester Police said he threw water at a male victim at Pendleton Police Station in Salford in June 2022.
A second officer, Sgt Ian Dunn, 59, was also found guilty of assault by beating.
He was given a 12-week curfew order.
The men will now face internal disciplinary proceedings by the force.
Dunn has now retired, while Clarke is suspended from duty, it added.
'No complaint'
Ch Insp Carl Gilbert said: "The victim in this incident didn't make a complaint, but this kind of behaviour won't be tolerated.
"A thorough investigation was carried out, leading to the criminal convictions.
"Disciplinary proceedings will take place now that the judicial process has finished."
Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane added: "Everyone who comes into contact with GMP deserves to be treated with respect and compassion.
"Since this incident, we have appointed an entirely new command team for the custody branch and are implementing wider reform that will ensure the highest standards are maintained."
Both men were ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk